Cyclone Nivar Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu State

Nov. 25, 2020, 6:19 p.m.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening and is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to take the brunt of cyclone Nivar, said precautionary measures were being taken while the central government assured all necessary help.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during the past six hours and has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. As of 2.30 pm on November 25, Cyclone Nivar lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 90 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 150 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday today, with only essential services expected to continue. Further, a public holiday has been declared on Thursday in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, while the Puducherry government has declared a public holiday for government and private schools till Saturday.

Chennai Airport suspends operations from 7 pm today till 7 am on November 26

Owing to adverse weather conditions in Chennai ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Nivar later today and keeping the safety of travellers in mind, the Chennai International Airport has suspended flight operations from 7 pm today to 7 am on Thursday.

Ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Nivar between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedo took stock of the cyclone measures undertaken in the union territory.

Metro services in Chennai to be operated with headway of 20 min along Corridor 1

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that due to increased wind speed ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall, metro services along Corridor 1 between Washermenpet and Airport will be operated with a headway of 20 minutes from 4.30 pm today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified Cyclone Nivar as a very severe cyclonic storm, ahead of its expected landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram today evening.

The Cyclone is being monitored by Doppler Weather Radar at Chennai, Karaikal and Sriharikota.

