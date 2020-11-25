Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati,Gandki, Karnali nd Sudur Pashchim

Nov. 25, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are Chances of light snowfall at some places of the central and western high mountaineous regions.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

