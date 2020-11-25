Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nov. 25, 2020, 5:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 835 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9210 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 835 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 835 cases, 635 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 113 in Lalitpur and 87in Bhaktapur.

With 1948 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 226026.

