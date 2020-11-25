A Motorcycle Rally Was Held In Pokhara Demanding To Restore Monarchy And The Hindu State

With demand for restoration of the monarchy, a huge motorcycle rally was organized in Pokhara. Large numbers of common people, who participated in the rally, has chanted pro-monarchist slogan.
The traffic in Pokhara was completely paralyzed by the rally in the last few weeks; several rallies were held in different parts of the country demanding the restoration of the monarchy and Hindu state.
A motorcycle rally was also organized in Janakpur today demanding the restoration of monarchy reports Deshsanchar.
Photo Coutesy: Deshsanchr
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75