Nepal Government Sends Diplomatic Note For Securing Vaccine Against COVID-19

The government has already sent diplomatic note to the countries conducting third phase of trials of vaccine against COVID-19, for obtaining the vaccine reports RSS.

According to RSS, Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal gave out this information. He said the diplomatic notes have been sent to India, China, America, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and Australia, among the countries that have been conducting third stage of trails on development of vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

"Reaching out to the large number of patients in home isolation and taking care of them is the major challenge at present. One thousand three hundred and sixty two people have already died due to COVID-19 in the country so far while 224 thousand 78 persons are infected. The number of active infected cases is 17 thousand 859.

Vaccine ensured to 20 per cent population

Meanwhile, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Jageshwor Gautam said that vaccine against coronavirus infection has been ensured to 20 per cent of the total population reports RSS.

"The government is vigorously working so that our citizens can also get the vaccine when citizens of other countries start using it. Vaccine has not been developed for children below 12 years at present. The trail of vaccine said to be used by people above 12 years has entered the third stage," he said.

Although efforts are underway to develop 140 types of vaccine against COVID-19 in various countries of the world, only 10 types of vaccine have reached the third stage of trial. It is estimated that vaccine would be available in the market by March next year report RSS.

However, the impact of the vaccine, its cost and its supply has not been ascertained as yet. An organization called GAVI-Covax has given word to supply the vaccine at 20 per cent subsidised price of the cost that covers the cost of the vaccines for 20 per cent of the population.

It is said the cost for the vaccine is approximately Rs 60 billion.