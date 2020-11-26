Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul

Nov. 26, 2020, 8:17 a.m.

The Chinese side has finally brought the goods at Miteripul of Tatopani border point, which has not been operative regularly since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Three containers brought goods on Wednesday reports RSS.

Customs Office Chief at Tatopani, Lal Bahadur Khatri, said arrangement was now made to ferry the goods from Miteripul to dry port in Nepali containers. Earlier, the traders had been complaining of meagre import of goods via Tatopani border point writes national news agency.

Khatri however said the Chinese side had repeatedly showed concern over public health and safety in the wake of coronavirus spread during Nepal-China discussions. The Chinese side had stopped ferrying goods since some employees at customs office tested positive for coronavirus last September.

After the Chinese containers ferried goods, the Nepali traders waiting consignments have been elated.

Agencies

