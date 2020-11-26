India Will Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal Once It will be Approved For Use In India

India Will Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal Once It will be Approved For Use In India

Nov. 26, 2020, 8 p.m.

Foreign Secretary of India Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla'has assured Nepal that India will provide the necessary COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal once it will be approved by health regulators in India.

PM Oli and foreign secretary.jpg

He said that as Prime Minister Narendra said any vaccine produce in India for the welfare of all human beings. He said that India will use all its manufacturing capacity to produce more vaccine to supply all over the world. Foreign secretary Shringla said that Nepal will receive the vaccine as soon as it will be authorized to market in India.

He has made this remark following handing over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on behalf of GoI as continuing assistance for COVID-19 patients.

Nepal indian foreign secretary talks.jpg

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received Covid-19 related medical assistance from visiting Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Foreign minister Gyawali and meeting.jpg

Minister Gyawali thanked India for the continuation of generous support. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Foreign Secretary of India, also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal led the team held bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla this afternoon covering various aspects of Nepal-India bilateral relations in a cordial manner.

Foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that they had a productive meeting with Nepali foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. During which they took stock of bilateral cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest.

EnvjLxmVkAAuhjr.jpg

Both sides appreciated the progress made on the numerous bilateral initiatives and projects. It was agreed to take further steps to advance mutual cooperation.

Foreign secretary Shringla arrived today to pay a two-day visit to Nepal. Upon arrival to Nepal, he said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. “Our endeavor will be how can take our relations forward,” said foreign secretary Shringla.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Zonta Club Kathmandu Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2020
Nov 26, 2020
UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas
Nov 26, 2020
UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility
Nov 26, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 26, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths
Nov 26, 2020

More on News

Zonta Club Kathmandu Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours ago
UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal Government Sends Diplomatic Note For Securing Vaccine Against COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
SAARC Planning Ministers Discuss On SDGs In A Virtual Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
A Motorcycle Rally Was Held In Pokhara Demanding To Restore Monarchy And The Hindu State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Discussion On Gurkhas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country By Agencies Nov 26, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19 By Agencies Nov 26, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA High-level Exchange By Keshab Poudel Nov 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75