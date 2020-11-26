India Will Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal Once It will be Approved For Use In India

Foreign Secretary of India Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla'has assured Nepal that India will provide the necessary COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal once it will be approved by health regulators in India.

He said that as Prime Minister Narendra said any vaccine produce in India for the welfare of all human beings. He said that India will use all its manufacturing capacity to produce more vaccine to supply all over the world. Foreign secretary Shringla said that Nepal will receive the vaccine as soon as it will be authorized to market in India.

He has made this remark following handing over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on behalf of GoI as continuing assistance for COVID-19 patients.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received Covid-19 related medical assistance from visiting Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Minister Gyawali thanked India for the continuation of generous support. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Foreign Secretary of India, also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal led the team held bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla this afternoon covering various aspects of Nepal-India bilateral relations in a cordial manner.

Foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that they had a productive meeting with Nepali foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. During which they took stock of bilateral cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both sides appreciated the progress made on the numerous bilateral initiatives and projects. It was agreed to take further steps to advance mutual cooperation.

Foreign secretary Shringla arrived today to pay a two-day visit to Nepal. Upon arrival to Nepal, he said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. “Our endeavor will be how can take our relations forward,” said foreign secretary Shringla.