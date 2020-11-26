Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 26, 2020, 5:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 785 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9491 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 785 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 1980 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 222288.

Of 785 cases, 620 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 114 in Lalitpur and 51 in Bhaktapur.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Zonta Club Kathmandu Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2020
Nov 26, 2020
UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas
Nov 26, 2020
UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility
Nov 26, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths
Nov 26, 2020
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Char Narayan Darshan, Fasting To Seek The Blessings Of Lord Vishnu
Nov 26, 2020

More on Health

UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19 By Agencies 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1948 New Cases, 3140 Recovery And 28 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Oxford Vaccine Will Be Available In India Very Soon: Serum Institute Of India (SII) By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Zonta Club Kathmandu Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country By Agencies Nov 26, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA High-level Exchange By Keshab Poudel Nov 26, 2020
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Char Narayan Darshan, Fasting To Seek The Blessings Of Lord Vishnu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul By Agencies Nov 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75