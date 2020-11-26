Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 785 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9491 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 785 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 1980 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 222288.

Of 785 cases, 620 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 114 in Lalitpur and 51 in Bhaktapur.