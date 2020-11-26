UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas

The UN in Nepal strongly condemns the rape and killing of a six-year old girl in Bardibas, which has been reported in the media. We urge the relevant authorities to urgently follow due process and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable.

This incident happened on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign and has highlighted the critical need to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls. The campaign calls on governments, civil society and individuals to speak out and act to bring about the changes within our society and culture that perpetuates gender-based violence, at times with impunity. When incidents do occur, due process should be followed and perpetrators held accountable for their actions.

The UN in Nepal pledges its full support to prioritise and adopt actions to address the needs of victims and survivors of violence and ensure that our collective response and recovery efforts uphold their rights, including their right to live a life free from violence. Every survivor of GBV must be able to receive the full range of care that she or they need and deserve, including urgent medical attention and access to follow-up health services, psychosocial care, and protection and justice services. These services must be informed by continuous data collection to improve delivery and safety standards.

While holding perpetrators to account is critical at this stage, the UN would like to stress the fact that gender-based violence can be prevented. Doing justice to this little girl requires action to protect all women and girls in Nepal from violence.

We urge demonstrators and security forces to raise their voice responsibly and to show restraint to avoid a further escalation of the situation.