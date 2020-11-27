COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1730 New Cases, 1236 Recovery And 23 Deaths

With 1730 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 229343.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 10460 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1730 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1236 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 207998 the recovery rate is 91.82 percent.

As many as 23 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1435 There are 17237 are active cases in the country.