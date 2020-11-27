COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1730 New Cases, 1236 Recovery And 23 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1730 New Cases, 1236 Recovery And 23 Deaths

Nov. 27, 2020, 4:26 p.m.

With 1730 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 229343.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 10460 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1730 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1236 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 207998 the recovery rate is 91.82 percent.

As many as 23 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1435 There are 17237 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretaries Of Nepal And India Discussed And Reviewed Various Aspects Of The Bilateral Ties
Nov 27, 2020
ADB Approves $160 Million Loan To Upgrade Power Grids In Nepal
Nov 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 822 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 27, 2020
French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger Handed Over Photos Of French Climber Maurice Herzog To the International Mountain Museum
Nov 27, 2020
NEA Starts Adopting Smart Grid For Efficient Power Supply: Acting MD Hitendra Dev Shakya
Nov 27, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 822 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Secretaries Of Nepal And India Discussed And Reviewed Various Aspects Of The Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
ADB Approves $160 Million Loan To Upgrade Power Grids In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger Handed Over Photos Of French Climber Maurice Herzog To the International Mountain Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
Human Rights Dimension To COVID-19 Response And Its Long-Term Effects By Novela Acharya Nov 27, 2020
NEA Starts Adopting Smart Grid For Efficient Power Supply: Acting MD Hitendra Dev Shakya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
Nepalese And Indian Foreign Secretaries Discussed Ways To Strengthen Civilization And Cultural Bonds By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75