Chinese Defense Minister To Arrive Tomorrow

Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Defense Minister of the People’s Republic of China, is paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on 29 November 2020.

During the visit, Fenghe will pay courtesy calls on the President and Prime Minister of Nepal. He will also meet with GeneralPurna Chandra Thapa, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army.

He will leave Kathmandu in the evening of the same day.