COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1380 New Cases, 515 Recovery And 19 Deaths

With 1380 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 230723.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9368 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1380 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 515 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 211186 the recovery rate is 91.53 percent.

As many as 19 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1454 There are 18983 are active cases in the country.