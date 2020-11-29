COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1255 New Cases, 1404 Recovery And 25 Deaths

With 1255 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 231978.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 8013 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1255 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1404 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 212590 the recovery rate is 91.64 percent.

As many as 25people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1479.There are 17909 are active cases in the country.