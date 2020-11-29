Shekhar Golchha Takes Leadership Of FNCCI From Bhawani Rana

Following elections of new office barriers in 54 AGM, the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce gets new leadership. Outgoing president Bhavani Rana has handed over the president to the senior vice president as per the constitution at a program organized in Hotel Soaltee.

As per the FNCCI’s constitution, the senior vice president automatically promoted to the president. Under this provision, Rana handed over the president to Shekhar Golchha who takes an oath of office.

Following the handing over of the president, newly elected 63 office barriers also take an oath of office. Those include newly elected senior vice president Chandra Prasad Dhakal and others.

Under the present provision, senior vice president Dhakal will automatically be promoted to the president of FNCCI after three years. Dhakal defeated Kishore Pradhan in the elections.