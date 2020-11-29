Weather Forecast For November 29: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 29: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Nov. 29, 2020, 8:26 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

