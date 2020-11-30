COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1473 New Cases, 1931 Recovery And 29 Deaths

With 1473 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 233452.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 9911 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1473 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1931 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 214521 the recovery rate is 91.89 percent.

As many as 29 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1508.There are 17423 are active cases in the country.