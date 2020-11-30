Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date, Significance And Nepal

Today is the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak which will be celebrated many parts of Nepal. It will be celebrated in India on November 30, 2020, Monday.

Nepal has a long connection and attachment with Guru Nanak. It is said that Guru Nanak visited Nepal following the completion of his visit to Tibet. He sets up a Gurudwara in Balaju.Guru Nanak's Nepal Connection

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Gurpurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Prakash Utsav is one of the most auspicious and significant days in Sikhism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh Gurus. Born in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi present-day Shekhupura District in Pakistan. This place is popularly known as Nanakana Sahib.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, it is one of the holiest festivals for the Sikh community which is celebrated worldwide every year on the full moon day of the month Kartik, which usually falls in November in the western calendar. However, this year, the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be observed.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm. The date of Gurpurab varies from year to year, according to the Indian lunar calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated across India on November 30, 2020, Monday.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Significance

The celebration of Guru Nanak Dev begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. People start doing pheris, 15 days before the celebration. Two days ahead of Gurpurab, Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs is held in the Gurdwaras. A day before Gurpurab, Nagar Kirtan is organized in communities.

On the main day of the festival arrives, the celebrations can sometimes begin as early as 3 am. After the morning prayers, Langars or Grand Feasts are organized for everyone.

On the auspicious occasion of his 551st birth anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev that you can send to your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab.

GURU NANAK JAYANTI 2020: INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES

"There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained." -Guru Nanak

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." -Guru Nanak

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." -Guru Nanak

"Those who have loved are those that have found God." -Guru Nanak

"He who regards all men as equals is religious." -Guru Nanak

"Speak only that which will bring you honor." -Guru Nanak

"The world is a drama, staged in a dream." -Guru Nanak