Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Nov. 30, 2020, 7:39 a.m.

With the temperature receding, Kathmandu valley is getting cold. The lowest temperature of Kathmandu is 4.3 degree Celsius with 22.4 highest.

With no new weather activities, there will be mainly fair throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

