Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

With the temperature receding, Kathmandu valley is getting cold. The lowest temperature of Kathmandu is 4.3 degree Celsius with 22.4 highest.
With no new weather activities, there will be mainly fair throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
