Kathmandu District Administration Issued Direction Not To Hold Rallies And Demonstrations

Although District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has issued an order banning all rallies citing the rising cases of COVID-19, the decision came four days ahead of second rally proposed by a group demanding to restore monarchy. The second rally is schedule for December 5.

On Monday, a big rally was held in Kathmandu in favor of restoration of monarchy and Hindu Kingdom. The DAO Kathmandu has issued a directive against people holding rallies, mass meetings and demonstrations.

The DAO in a statement urged Kathmandu denizens to not create crowd and or get involved in such activities owing to the steady rise of coronavirus infections in the capital.

The administration office advised against all kinds of political and campaigns which attract large mass gatherings.

DAO has further warned of an action according to the Local Administration Act 1971 and Infectious Diseases Act 2020 if people fail to adhere to the latest directive.