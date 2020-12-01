Kathmandu District Administration Issued Direction Not To Hold Rallies And Demonstrations

Kathmandu District Administration Issued Direction Not To Hold Rallies And Demonstrations

Dec. 1, 2020, 3:13 p.m.

Although District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has issued an order banning all rallies citing the rising cases of COVID-19, the decision came four days ahead of second rally proposed by a group demanding to restore monarchy. The second rally is schedule for December 5.

On Monday, a big rally was held in Kathmandu in favor of restoration of monarchy and Hindu Kingdom. The DAO Kathmandu has issued a directive against people holding rallies, mass meetings and demonstrations.

The DAO in a statement urged Kathmandu denizens to not create crowd and or get involved in such activities owing to the steady rise of coronavirus infections in the capital.

KTM-DAO-press-release.jpeg

The administration office advised against all kinds of political and campaigns which attract large mass gatherings.

DAO has further warned of an action according to the Local Administration Act 1971 and Infectious Diseases Act 2020 if people fail to adhere to the latest directive.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 530 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 01, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1304 New Cases, 2073 Recovery And 21 Deaths
Dec 01, 2020
World AIDS Day 2020 Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nepal
Dec 01, 2020
Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal With Partly Cloudy Tonight
Dec 01, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 809 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 30, 2020

More on News

A Big Rally Held Demanding Constitutional Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepalese Peacekeepers Intervene To Prevent Inter Communal Clashes in Lakes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Save The Children Calls For Protection Of Children In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Experts Highlights Importance Of Digital Solution To Drive Agriculture In A Post COVID-19 World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
I Am Here To Further Strengthen Our Ties With Nepal: General Wei Fenghe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Hindu Nationalist Held A Big Rally Demanding To Revive Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 530 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1304 New Cases, 2073 Recovery And 21 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2020
World AIDS Day 2020 Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2020
ADB Support To Airports By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA Railway Connection By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2020
Are We Stable? By Dr. Tilak Rawal Dec 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75