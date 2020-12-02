1 lakh COVID-19 tests done till now including 35k tests for residents of five districts of J-K, says Northern Command

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Indian Army’s Northern Command on Saturday felicitated corona warriors for enhancing patient care and said that its command hospital has conducted more than one lakh tests for coronavirus so far.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Indian Army’s Northern Command on Saturday felicitated corona warriors for enhancing patient care and said that its command hospital has conducted more than one lakh tests for coronavirus so far.

According to a statement by the Northern Command, “The command hospital of Indian Army’s Northern Command achieves milestone of conducting one lakh COVID-19 tests including 35,000 tests for residents of five districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The corona warriors were also felicitated for having put in a great effort for enhancing patient care.

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. (ANI)