French Paedophile Arrested By Police In Nepal

French Paedophile Arrested By Police In Nepal

Dec. 2, 2020, 4:53 p.m.

French citizen Christia Serge Henri Nougaret was arrested on the charge of sexually abusing three young boys all under 12 years of age. With the help of Pokhara Police, Central Investigation Bureau arrested French national.

The 60-year-old resident of Bagneres-De-Luchon was arrested from an isolated area on the banks of Purkhekhola in Pokhara Metropolitan City yesterday in a compromising position along with three boys aged 12, eight and seven years.

Henri Nougaret, living at Khahare of PMC for some time, had married a Nepali woman and was living in the country with a non-tourist visa. Henri Nougaret, passport number, 12AX26679, also a former computer engineer was a frequent visitor of Nepal for the last 16 years, according to police.

The CIB had intensified its search of Henri Nougaret for some days after receiving a tip-off that a foreigner was luring young boys around isolated lakes and river areas and molesting them sexually.

The boys have been handed over to their families after counselling.

Henri Nougaret is now under a custody in Kaski District Police, which has charged him with two offences — child sex abuse and sodomy.

Photo: Deshsanchar

Agencies

Nepal-India Flights Resuming Next Week
Dec 02, 2020
US Attorney General Finds 'No Voter Fraud That Could Overturn Election'
Dec 02, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Moon Mission Probe Touches Down
Dec 02, 2020
1 lakh COVID-19 tests done till now including 35k tests for residents of five districts of J-K, says Northern Command
Dec 02, 2020
Brazil's Deforestation 'Surges To 12-year High'
Dec 01, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Nine Dead, 34 Injured In Baitadi Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Rape Cases Increases In Nepal, 77 Percent Of Victims Are Minor By Agencies 1 month ago
Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash By Agencies 1 month ago
Nepal Police Warns Cyber Crimes By Agencies 1 month ago
Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Six Killed In A Jeep Jajarkot Accident In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

WHO Tightens Guidelines On Mask-wearing In COVID-19 Areas By REUTERS Dec 02, 2020
NCP Secretariat Meet On December 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 723 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1450 New Cases, 1567 Recovery And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2020
UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Dec 02, 2020
BANDANA RANA’S RE-ELECTION Nepal’s Success By A Correspondent Dec 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75