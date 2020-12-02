Kathmandu Valley Logs 723 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 723 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8300 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 723 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 723 cases, 531 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 134 in Lalitpur and 58 in Bhaktapur.

With 1450 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 236246.