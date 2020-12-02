Weather Forecast For December 2: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Dec. 2, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

