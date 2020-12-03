Ambassadors From Thailand, Israel, Bangladesh And Myanmar Present Letter Of Credence To President Bhandari

Ambassadors From Thailand, Israel, Bangladesh And Myanmar Present Letter Of Credence To President Bhandari

Dec. 3, 2020, 7:24 p.m.

Newly appointed ambassadors from Thailand Vosita Vorasaph, state of Israel Hanan Gored-Goldberger, Bangladesh Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and ambassador from Myanmar Sein Oo presented their letter of credence to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at Shitalniwas amid a special function today.

Credential_2077-8-18 (1).jpg

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa, secretaries of President Office, and high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present on the occasion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

