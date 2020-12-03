Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

Dec. 3, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

