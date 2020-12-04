Kathmandu Valley Logs 606 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 606 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8031 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 606 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 606 cases, 440 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 141 in Lalitpur and 15 in Bhaktapur.

With 1272 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 23886.

Now, there are 328 in ICU and 54 in the ventilator.