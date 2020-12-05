COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1024 New Cases, 2206 Recovery And 10 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1024 New Cases, 2206 Recovery And 10 Deaths

Dec. 5, 2020, 4:37 p.m.

With 1024 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 239985.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6074 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1024 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2206 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 224053 the recovery rate is 93.44 percent.

As many as10 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1577.There are 14255 are active cases in the country.

