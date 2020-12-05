NCP Standing Committee Meet To Discuss Political Papers Presented By PM Oli And Prachanda

NCP Secretariat Decides Calls Standing Committee Meet To Discuss Political Documents Presented By PM Oli And Prachanda

Dec. 5, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

Despite opposition from Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s opposition, the secretariat meeting Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to call Standing Committee Meeting on December 6.

The secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) decided to take the separate political documents in the party's Standing Committee (SC) meeting submitted by two chairmen.

Both the proposals would be submitted to the party's SC meeting to be held at 1:00 pm on December 6 as decided by today's secretariat meeting held in the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar reports RSS.

According to RSS, NCP spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said that discussions would be held in the SC meeting to resolve the intraparty disputes.

The NCP's top leadership is still divided over the formal discussions on the written response presented by PM and Chairperson Oli at the meeting on November 28 and the written paper presented by another Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the meeting on November 13 reports RSS.

Agencies

