Kathmandu Valley Logs 484 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 6, 2020, 4:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 484 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6495 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 484 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 484 cases, 351 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 74in Lalitpur and 59 in Bhaktapur.

With 1096 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 240981.

Now, there are 313 in ICU and 55 in ventilator.

