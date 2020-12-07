COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1014 New Cases,1628 Recovery And 20 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1014 New Cases,1628 Recovery And 20 Deaths

Dec. 7, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

With 1014 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 241995.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6222 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1014 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1628 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 227433 the recovery rate is 93.8 percent.

As many as 20 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1614.There are 12948 are active cases in the country.

