J&K: Srinagar Traffic Police Organizes Candle-Light Vigil In Remembrance Of Road Traffic Victims

Dec. 7, 2020, 7:20 a.m.

In remembrance of the road traffic victims on ‘UN’s World Day of remembrance for Road traffic victims’, the Srinagar city traffic police organized an ‘on road’ activity and candle light vigil at the city’s Jehangir Chowk.

The event was organized to reach out to maximum possible number of individuals and groups, especially youth of the society.

The on-road activity was organized in collaboration with Kashmir Road Safety Foundation.

On the occasion, general public was educated to follow the safety instructions of the road as envisaged under rules to safeguard their own and others precious lives.

“The data analysis has shown that the maximum number of traffic related deaths are that of youth of every society”, said a traffic police official.

He said that the aim and objective of the programme is to minimize the deaths and injuries due to road traffic accidents by educating people.

“City Traffic police has been proactive in its efforts to prevent traffic accidents and to save precious lives due to careless and negligent driving resulting in fatal road accidents,” the official said. ANI

