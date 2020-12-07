Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Dec. 7, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

With low pressure in around Jhakhand state of India, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Province 2 and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Pushes For Summit Of The SAARC: Minister Gyawali
Dec 07, 2020
Five Member Task Force To Submit A Report To End Deadlock In Marsyangdi-Kathmandu 220 KV Transmission Line
Dec 07, 2020
EU Applaud Nepal Government For Its Firm Commitment To Improve Air Safety
Dec 06, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 484 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 06, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1096 New Cases, 1752 Recovery And 17 Deaths
Dec 06, 2020

