Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

With low pressure in around Jhakhand state of India, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Province 2 and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Province 2 and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.