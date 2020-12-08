COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1382 New Cases,1621 Recovery And 23 Deaths

With 1382 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 243377.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1382 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1621 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 229054 the recovery rate is 94.12 percent.

As many as 23 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1637.There are 12686 are active cases in the country.