Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter

Dec. 8, 2020, 6:11 p.m.

Nepal and China jointly announce new height of Mt. Qomolangma Mt. Everest or Sagamatha in Nepali.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali announced that the ‘new height’ of the mountain is 8848.86 metres.

Everest’s revised height was officially announced by Nepali and Chinese officials, virtually.

Minister Gyawali and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi were present at the virtual programme, who read out the letters written by their respective heads-of-the-state — President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also present at the programme was Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal.

The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepali counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari exchanged letters jointly announcing the height.

Xi said in his letter that China and Nepal reached consensus last year on the joint announcement of the new height of the peak.

For more than a year, the two countries' survey teams have overcome all kinds of difficulties, solidly carried out their work, and finally reached a conclusion on the snow-covered height based on the International Height Reference System, he said.

Calling Mount Qomolangma "an important symbol of the China-Nepal traditional friendship," Xi said it is agreed by both countries as the boundary peak and the "Peak of China-Nepal Friendship."

Xi said the joint announcement of the new height of Mount Qomolangma with his Nepali counterpart is of great significance in carrying forward the undertakings of the predecessors to the future, and showcasing the high level of the continuous development of China-Nepal relations.

China is willing to join hands with Nepal to actively promote the cooperation in ecological and environmental protection and scientific research, and better safeguard the precious wealth and home of both peoples, Xi said.

Mount Qomolangma straddles the China-Nepal border, with its northern part located in Xigaze of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

With reporting from Xinhua

Agencies

