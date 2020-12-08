SAARC Observes The Thirty-ix Charter Day Of SAARC

SAARC Observes The Thirty-ix Charter Day Of SAARC

Dec. 8, 2020, 8 p.m.

The Member States of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) observed the Thirty-sixth Charter Day of SAARC today. SAARC comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as members. Its Secretariat is based in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Heads of State or Government of South Asia founded SAARC at the First SAARC Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, by adopting its Charter on 08 December 1985. Since then, 08 December every year is commemorated as the SAARC Charter Day.

As enshrined in its Charter, the primary objective of SAARC is to promote the welfare of the peoples and to improve their quality of life through accelerated social progress and economic development in the region. A forum of eight countries in South Asia that are bound by ties of history and culture, SAARC is a tangible manifestation of the determination of its Member States to promote peace, stability, amity and progress in the region through strict adherence to the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, national independence, non-use of force and non-interference in the internal affairs of other States and peaceful settlement of disputes.

SAARC hosted eighteen Summits since 1985. With the declaration of poverty alleviation as its “over-arching goal” at the Twelfth SAARC Summit in 2004, it today facilitates regional cooperation in almost all the spheres of development activity having a bearing on the life and livelihood of its peoples. SAARC’s Specialized Bodies (South Asian University, New Delhi; SAARC Development Fund, Thimphu; SAARC Regional Standards Organization, Dhaka; and SAARC Arbitration Council, Islamabad) and Regional Centres (SAARC Agriculture Centre, Dhaka; SAARC Tuberculosis & HIV/AIDS Centre, Kathmandu; SAARC Energy Centre, Islamabad; SAARC Cultural Centre, Colombo; and an Interim Unit of the SAARC Disaster Management Centre, Gujarat) promote regional cooperation in their respective field.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 594 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 08, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1382 New Cases,1621 Recovery And 23 Deaths
Dec 08, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region
Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India IGC Meeting On Trade, Transit And Cooperation Held
Dec 07, 2020
NIBL Opens 126th ATM At Chunikhel, Kathmandu
Dec 07, 2020

More on National

Nepal Pushes For Summit Of The SAARC: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
EU Applaud Nepal Government For Its Firm Commitment To Improve Air Safety By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
'Recent High-Level Visits From China And India Were Fruitful' By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
MELAMCHI TUNNEL TEST Deadline 2021 By A Correspondent 4 days, 14 hours ago
World Disability Day 2020: Nanda Raj Bhatta’s Way By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
BANDANA RANA’S RE-ELECTION Nepal’s Success By A Correspondent 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 594 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1382 New Cases,1621 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Fauci Warns Christmas Is 'Greater Challenge' Than Thanksgiving By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Georgia Declares Biden Winner For A Third Time By Agencies Dec 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75