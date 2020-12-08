Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region

Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region

Dec. 8, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

With the low pressure area over Jhakhand state of India, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in Province 2 , mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country Tonight

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India IGC Meeting On Trade, Transit And Cooperation Held
Dec 07, 2020
NIBL Opens 126th ATM At Chunikhel, Kathmandu
Dec 07, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 442 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 07, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1014 New Cases,1628 Recovery And 20 Deaths
Dec 07, 2020
Nepal Pushes For Summit Of The SAARC: Minister Gyawali
Dec 07, 2020

More on Weather

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And 2 Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy Is Likely In Rest Of Nepal With Light Rain Likely In Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 4: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 2: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Fauci Warns Christmas Is 'Greater Challenge' Than Thanksgiving By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Georgia Declares Biden Winner For A Third Time By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India IGC Meeting On Trade, Transit And Cooperation Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2020
NIBL Opens 126th ATM At Chunikhel, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 442 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75