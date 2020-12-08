Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region

With the low pressure area over Jhakhand state of India, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in Province 2 , mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country Tonight