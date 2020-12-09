Bibekshil Shajha Party Unified Again

Bibekshil Shajha Party Unified Again

Dec. 9, 2020, 4:30 p.m.

Bibekshil and Shajha Party unified again through virtual programs today. The two parties split following the national elections. Established to make as an alternative political party in the country, Bibekshil and Shajha suddenly split two years ago with internal differences. .

The name of a unified party will be Bibekshil Shajha. Addressing the unification program via zoom, convener of Bibekshil Shajha Party unification committee Milan Pande said Bibekshil Shajha Party will be made as a common party of all progressive forces of the country.

Rabindra_mishra_zoom.jpg

After unification, 130 members central committee has already been formed representing 65 each from both the party. Convener of the party Rabindra Mishra said that the party will reach in new height following the unification. Mishra said that they will work now to make Bibekshil Shajha Party as an alternative party in the coming elections.

Screenshot-2020-12-09-154420.jpg

As per the agreement, the general convention of the party will be held within six months and a new committee be elected.

Indoor Air Pollution Kills 24000 People Annually In Nepal: Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
