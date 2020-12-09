COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1056 New Cases,1483 Recovery And 14 Deaths

With 1056 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 244433.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6904 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1056 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1483 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 230537 the recovery rate is 94.12 percent.

As many as 14 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1651.There are 12245 are active cases in the country.