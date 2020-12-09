Kathmandu Valley Logs 507 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Logs 507 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 9, 2020, 4:47 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 507 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 507 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 507 cases, 393 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 75 in Lalitpur and 39 in Bhaktapur.

With1056 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 244433.

.

