16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed

Dec. 10, 2020, 5:53 p.m.

To mark the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 (November 25 to December 10), the Zonta Club of Kathmandu had organized a campaign to raise awareness to end violence against women in the world of work in both formal and informal sectors. The campaign has successfully completed today.

For this campaign, the Zonta Club of Kathmandu collaborated with the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Pourakhi Nepal, Kumari Bank Limited and Royal Thai Embassy Nepal. With the theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” “A World of Work Free from Violence and Harassment: A Right and An Obligation”, the campaign highlighted the need of a safe and harmonious work environment, ways to reach out to vulnerable women and ease the reporting system so that their voice can be heard.

The campaign was inaugurated virtually in presence of Minister Lilanath Shrestha, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen (MoWCSC), Government of Nepal. During the campaign, the Zonta Club of Kathmandu organized three virtual panel discussions where dignitaries from various sectors highlighted the needs and importance of awareness against GBV, psychological and economic impacts and the need to find solutions to the increasing cases of violence and harassment especially in the world of work.

A virtual training was also conducted for HR professionals with the aim to help them to understand the need to formulate and implement policies in the workplace to make it safe and free from violence and harassment. Close to 500 individuals participated in the virtual events and the Facebook live have received over 8K views. The campaign witnessed participation from a large number of audiences and was a great success.

As part of the campaign, stickers on awareness to end workplace violence and harassment were produced and distributed; radio programs and jingles were also played targeting women migrant workers focusing on the need for safe migration. In addition to this, media personality, Ms. MalvikaSubba hosted four different sessions on her official Facebook page with returnee women migrants on their struggles and successes with the topic “Women Migrant Workers Survivor and Success Diaries”.

For wider awareness, messages to end workplace harassment were also displayed in United World Trade Center on December 10, 2020. At the end of the campaign, Zn Seema Golchha, President, Zonta Club of Kathmandu shared, “Zonta Club of Kathmandu is pleased to successfully conclude the 16 days of Activism against Gender-based ViolenceCampaign 2020, which aimed to raise awareness and to influence action to help create a safe and harmonious work environment for women. We are thankful to the esteemed partner organizations for collaborating with and supporting us in making this campaign successful. In addition to raising awareness on violence and vulnerabilities faced by women workers in both formal and informal sectors, it is important to keep everyone informed about the rights and provisions and available support mechanisms.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality
Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1217 New Cases,1064 Recovery And 12 Deaths
Dec 10, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati
Dec 10, 2020
Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal
Dec 09, 2020

More on News

Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines By Agencies 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 55 minutes ago
Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16 By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bibekshil Shajha Party Unified Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Government Suspended COVID Antigen Test By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
Drying Springs: A Threat To Human Survival By Madhav Dhakal, Chiranjibi Bhattarai, Bhumika Thapa and Sushma Tiwari Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1217 New Cases,1064 Recovery And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccinationand Leave No One Behind Agenda By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Dec 10, 2020
Indian Experts Panel Seeks More Vaccine Data Before Emergency Nod By Agencies Dec 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75