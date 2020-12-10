COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1217 New Cases,1064 Recovery And 12 Deaths

With 1217 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 245650.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 7232 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1217 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1064 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 231601 the recovery rate is 94.25 percent.

As many as 14 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1651. There are 12386 are active cases in the country. There are 309 in ICU and 57 in ventilator.