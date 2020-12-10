Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati

Dec. 10, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. There will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

