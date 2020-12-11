COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1044 New Cases, 1271 Recovery And 11 Deaths

With 1044 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 246694.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 7410 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1044 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1271 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 232872 the recovery rate is 94.40 percent.

As many as 11 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1674.There are 12148 are active cases in the country.