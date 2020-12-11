India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination From Coming Week

Dec. 11, 2020, 10:09 a.m.

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said vaccine against Covid-19 is expected to be available in the coming weeks, while he added that it is being ensured that there is no compromise on the scientific and regulatory norms.

Minister Vardhan said the government has analyzed the present requirement of vaccines and is working towards augmenting capacities, the healthcare infrastructure and the workforce.

“It is expected that the vaccine will be available in the coming few weeks and the vaccination process will kick start in India as soon as it is approved by the regulatory agency concerned.”

"With stringent oversight, we are ensuring that there is no compromise on the scientific and regulatory norms, stretching from the safety of the trials to the efficacy of the vaccines," the Union Minister added.

“India's world-class research institutes have spearheaded the campaign against Covid-19 and are currently working towards facilitating capacity building for producing, distributing and administering the vaccine. A total of 260 vaccine candidates are in different stages of development globally,” Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Of these, eight are scheduled to be manufactured in India, including three indigenous ones. We have enthusiastically leveraged the support of international partners like the Oxford University, UK, and the Thomas Jefferson University, the USA for vaccine research with Indian entities, both public and private," he said.

Agencies

