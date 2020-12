Purna Man Shakya To Contest Elections For The President Of Supreme Court Bar

Nepali Congress affiliated Democratic Lawyers Association nominated senior advocate Purnaman Shakya for the candidate of Supreme Court Bar Association the elections is scheduled for 19 December.

Senior advocate Shakya will contest the elections with senior advocate Rabi Narayan Khanal, a candidate of ruling Nepal Communist Party Affiliated Progressive, Professional, Patriotic and Inclusive Group. There are 605 members of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Democratic Lawyer’s Candidate

Senior Advocate Purna Man Shakya President

Advocate Nam Raj Rijal Vice President

Advocate Rishi Ram Ghimire Secretary

Advocate Sharmila Shrestha Associate Secretary

Advocate Binod Kumar Karki Treasurer

Advocate Sharmila Gautam Paudel Women Member

Other members

Bijaya Kumar Pradhan

Om Krishna Shrestha

Jyoti Dev Paneru

Bikash Sharma Bhattarai

Rajendra Prasad Sah

Khadananda Kanel

Miraj Shrstha



Progressive Panel’s Candidate

Senior Advocate Rabinarayan Khanal President

Advocate Mukunda Prasad Poude Vice President

Advocate Anjita Khanal Secretary

Advocate Shyam Kumar Khatri Treasurer

Advocate Devi Regmi Women Member

Other Members

Krishna Prasad Neupane

Ananta Karki

Tilak Bikram Pandey

Deep Narayan Shah

Ramesh Raj Sharma Sigdel

Chhabilal Ghimire

Lekhnath Bhattarai

Dilkumari Rai

Dr. Ram Hari Tripathy

Nirmala Bhandari