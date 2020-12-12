COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 899 New Cases, 1359 Recovery And 15 Deaths

With 899 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 247593.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 52420 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 899 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 159 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 234231 the recovery rate is 94.60 percent.

As many as 15 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1689.There are 11673 are active cases in the country.