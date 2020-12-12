Iran Executes Journalist Who Inspired Protests

Iran Executes Journalist Who Inspired Protests

Dec. 12, 2020, 5:58 p.m.

Authorities say journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the anti-government protests, has been executed. Human rights groups have expressed outrage at his death.

Iranian authorities on Saturday morning executed once-exiled dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam over his online work that helped inspire nationwide anti-government protests in the Middle East nation in 2017.

The execution took place just months after he returned to Tehran under mysterious circumstances.

In June, a court sentenced 47-year-old Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of "corruption on Earth," a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government.

Iran's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence.

'Serious blow to press freedom'

Zam's website AmadNews and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the mass protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran's Shiite theocracy.

Those demonstrations, which began at the end of 2017, represented the biggest challenge to Iran since the 2009 Green Movement protests and set the stage for similar mass unrest in November of last year.

The initial spark for the 2017 protests was a sudden jump in food prices, but they later morphed into broad demonstrations against the nation's ruling class.

Zam, who has said he fled Iran after being falsely accused of working with foreign intelligence services, denied inciting violence on Telegram at the time.

The details of his arrest still remain unclear. Though he was based in Paris, Zam somehow returned to Iran and found himself detained by intelligence officials. He's one of several opposition figures in exile who have been returned to Iran over the last year.

Outrage at execution

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounce Zam's execution.

"RSF is outraged at this new crime of Iranian justice," the organization tweeted, adding it had warned United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet in October that the death sentence was likely.

France previously criticized his death sentence as "a serious blow to freedom of expression and press freedom in Iran.''

Source: DW

Agencies

Nepal Government Begins Consultations To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines
Dec 12, 2020
FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use In US
Dec 12, 2020
J&K: JKTDC’s Kongposh Reverberates With Music, Cuisine, Art
Dec 12, 2020
India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination From Coming Week
Dec 11, 2020
Nepal’s Communist Government To Tighten Immigration Rule To Restrict Mobility Of Citizens
Dec 11, 2020

More on International

J&K: Horticulture Continues To Be Torch-Bearer Of Kashmir’s Economy By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
NATO Must Consider Chinese Military Power: Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
China's Chang'e-5 Moon Mission Probe Touches Down By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated Near Tehran By Agencies 2 weeks ago
China And The U.S. Are Edging Toward A New Cold War: Kissinger By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago
The Pre-Trump World Won't Come Back By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

Nepal Government Begins Consultations To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines By Agencies Dec 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 482 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020
FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use In US By Agencies Dec 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 899 New Cases, 1359 Recovery And 15 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020
The US And Us By Hemang Dixit Dec 12, 2020
Nepal And Canada Exchange Views On Bilateral Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75