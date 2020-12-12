Nepal And Canada Exchange Views On Bilateral Trade And Investment

Dec. 12, 2020, 8:44 a.m.

The second meeting of Nepal-Canada Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) agreed to work closely towards further deepening and widening cooperation and engagements in these sectors for mutual benefit.

The two Ministries exchanged views on bilateral trade and investment, educational and cultural cooperation, tourism and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to work closely towards further deepening and widening cooperation and engagements in these sectors for mutual benefit.

The meeting was held virtually this evening. Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudyal and Assistant Deputy Minister of Global Affairs Canada Paul Thoppil led their respective delegations to the meeting.

A wide range of matters relating to bilateral relations and cooperation were discussed in a cordial atmosphere during the consultations.The delegations also reviewed the progress made since the first meeting of the BCM held in Ottawa in October 2018.

Developments on political and economic fronts in both the countries as well as their national experiences in the context of the COVID-19 were also shared during the meeting. Nepal noted with appreciation the commitment expressed by Canada to equitable access of vaccine to all. The two sides would continue to exchange cooperation through various mechanisms in the collective fight against the pandemic.

On matters of global importance, the two sides renewed their commitment to collaborating at various multilateral forums towards addressingimpacts of climate change, protecting and promoting human rights, and supporting multilateralism, UN peacekeeping and rules-based trading system, among others.

The Nepali delegation comprised ambassador of Nepal to Canada Bhrigu Dhungana and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. Officials of relevant agencies were present in the Canadian delegation.

