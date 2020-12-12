Nepal and India Agree to Finalise Regulatory Modality to Export Nepal’s Surplus Power To India

Nepal and India are also close to finalizing the regulatory modality for allowing Nepali power producers access to the Indian power market which will provide an outlet for Nepal’s surplus power in the coming months.

This agreement was reached during the Power/Energy Secretaries of Nepal and Inda co-chaired the 8th meeting of Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on Cooperation in the Power sector which was held through video conferencing today.

Both sides discussed, inter alia, development of suitable rules and guidelines for allowing access to Nepali power producers to Indian markets, development of energy banking mechanism, development of cross border high voltage transmission lines as well as reviewing the progress of the SJVN Limited- developed 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project in Nepal and agreeing to further facilitate its expeditious implementation.

Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary (Energy) of Nepal was assisted by representatives of various Ministries and Departments of Government of Nepal. The Joint Working Group meeting at the level of Joint Secretaries was held yesterday in preparation of this meeting.

Similarly, Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Power Secretary, Government of India was accompanied by Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and a 17 member delegation drawn from various Ministries and public sector undertakings of Government of India including NHPC Limited, NTPC Limited and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu

According to a press release issued by The Embassy of India Kathmandu, the JSC is the apex bilateral mechanism for enhancing and coordinating various Government-to-Government led initiatives in the power sector. The meeting reviewed the progress made on bilateral processes and initiatives in this sector.

Both Governments have been coordinating closely with each other in this sector. Consequently, progress made in the last five years in this sector has been exemplary.

This includes completion of South Asia’s first cross border 400 KV transmission line at Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar, agreement on funding modality for Gorakhpur-Butwal 400 KV line for which the construction will commence soon, and the brisk progress on the 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the power sector cooperation between the two countries, including the development of an integrated grid, the building of more cross border transmission lines, as required, as well as investing in Nepal’s hydro and solar power projects. The positive and wide-ranging discussions today are expected to further support the expansion in power sector cooperation between India and Nepal.