Nepal Is Committed To Submit The Enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions By The End Of This Year: PM Oli

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli expressed Nepal’s commitment to submit the enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions by the end of this year and develop an ambitious long-term strategy on climate change to reach the net zero-carbon scenario by 2050.

Addressing the ‘Climate Ambition Summit 2020’ through a pre-recorded video this morning, the Prime Minister reiterated Nepal's strong support to the Paris Agreement and the call to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

He underlined Nepal's priorities on producing clean and renewable energy, and promoting e-mobility, low carbon infrastructure and eco-tourism. He shared Nepal’s plan to develop a National Adaptation Plan and corresponding Climate Finance Strategy and Roadmap by 2021. “We aim to extend protected area from 23% to 30% by 2030 and preserve biodiversity. We will introduce climate-resilient adaptation plans in all 753 Local Levels by 2030”, he said.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York, the Prime Minister urged the global community to recognize the value of the Himalayas to maintain ecological balance in the oceans and control global warming, and emphasized the need to march ahead together for a greener journey.

The one-day Climate Ambition Summit, co-convened by the United Kingdom, France, and United Nations in partnership with Chile and Italy, is organized to mark the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement. A total of 111 speakers including 72 Heads of State/Government are scheduled to address the Summit.

Statement by Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli at the Climate Ambition Summit, 12 December 2020

I commend the leadership of Chile, France, Italy, UK and the United Nations for convening this summit.

The COVID-19 has forced us to postpone the COP-26. However, our quest for a cleaner and greener earth cannot be postponed.

Nepal strongly supports the Paris Agreement and the call to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

We are committed to the promotion of climate-resilient development and aim to move towards a zero-carbon economy.

To promote green growth and green recovery, we prioritize producing clean and renewable energy, promoting e-mobility, low carbon infrastructure and ecotourism.

We aim to extend protected area from 23% to 30% by 2030 and preserve biodiversity.

I urge the world to recognize value of the Himalayas to maintain ecological balance in the oceans and control global warming.

Nepal will submit enhanced NDCs by the end of this year and develop an ambitious Long-Term Strategy to reach net zero scenario by 2050.

We are developing a National Adaptation Plan and corresponding Climate Finance Strategy and Roadmap by 2021.

We will introduce climate resilient adaptation plans in all 753 Local Levels by 2030.

Easy and adequate access to climate finance becomes critical for us to implement these ambitions.

We seek hands of all countries to march ahead for a greener journey together.